RNGS holds ‘brew up’ at Naval Base

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron held a ‘brew up’ yesterday at the naval base in aid of SSAFA, (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) with its Lady Sponsor, the Governor’s wife, Lorraine Davis.
The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, accompanied his wife on the visit and joined in by having a cup of tea.
The event was organised by both Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Tom Loxton and Lead Seaman Lee Hickman.
In the past when he lived in the UK LS Hickman did a few charity events for SSAFA and when he moved to Gibraltar he felt it would be good to continue doing it on the Rock.
“I decided this year was a good year to conduct a big brew up out here.”
“We just completed our annual BOST [basic operational sea training] with very good satisfaction and what we are doing now is rewarding our staff with a little bit of down time, some fun, cake and bacon rolls,” he added.
Lt Commander Loxton noted also that the operational sea training, which is an annual assessment, was a success and it means the squadron has an assurance from the UK that it can continue for the next year.ssafa
However, “today is all about SSAFA and raising money for charity, the UK’s oldest forces charity and we will be delighted to raise as much as we can.”
He also commended LS Hickman on the work he did in putting the event together, especially as he has a busy operational schedule.
“The baking was done by all our staff, wives, it is all homemade and my wife as made a few cakes as well,” said LS Hickman.