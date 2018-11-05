Ribas announces his 27 man squad for Armenia match

With just eleven days left before Gibraltar plays its crucial home Nations League group match against Armenia Head Coach Julio Ribas has announced his 27 man preliminary squad.
Keeping the main core of players the same as that which he used during the historic victories against Armenia and Liechtenstein he now brings back Adam Preistley and introduces Ayem Mouelhi to the squad.
The latter, a defender for Gibraltar United, recently became eligible to play for Gibraltar and has been one of the key players in Gibraltar United’s present good form.
Among the 27 man squad named today are also Anthiny Hernandez who is understood should be fit to play and Lee Casciaro who has been injured in recent days.
Missing from the squad is George Cabreras who was injured on his return to league football after scoring in the international match against Liechtenstein.
The Gibraltar squad is expected to start preparations as from this evening when part of the squad will meet for the first training session leading up to the international matches next week.
