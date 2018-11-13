RGP announces promotions

Royal Gibraltar Police Commissioner Ian McGrail has announced a host of promotions to various ranks in the organisation following the promotion boards that concluded last week.

Superintendent Richard Ullger has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner and will be taking up the post on the retirement of current incumbent Richard Mifsud.

Mr Ullger joined the RGP in 1988 and has been serving as Superintendent right up to the promotions board, in charge of the Planning Development and Support Division.

Chief Inspectors Edgar Lopez and Paul Richardson were promoted to the rank of Superintendent.

Advertisement

Mr Lopez joined the RGP in 1999 and is seconded to the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit/Gibraltar Criminal Investigation Department.

He is currently project lead for the Moveyval evaluation to be held next year.

Paul Richardson joined the RGP in 1985 and was responsible for Professional Standards and Training.

Inspectors Nolan Romero and Roy Perez have been promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors.

Mr Romero joined the RGP in 1998 and was Inspector of Operations in Planning and Administration.

Mr Perez joined the RGP in 2012 and was Detective for Criminal Investigation Department and the Drugs Squad.

Sergeants Jonathan Lutkin, John Olivera and Cavalo Soane have been promoted to the rank of Inspector.

Mr Lutkin joined the RGP in 1997 and was the senior sergeant in the Response Team in the Operating Division.

Mr Olivera joined the RGP on 1.03.07 and was operating sergeant.

Cavallo Soane joined the RGP in 2001 and was a Detective Sergeant at the Economic Crime Unit.

Police Constables Sean Picton, Tanya McLeod, Louis Bruzon, Mark Schembri, Scott Strachan and James Rodriguez were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Mr Picton joined the RGP in 2016 and was a member of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Ms McLeod joined the RGP in 2011 and was a detective in the Safeguarding Unit.

Mr Bruzon joined the RGP in 2009 and was a detective in the Criminal Investigation Department.

Mark Schembri joined the RGP in 2008. He was a detective in the Economic Crime Unit.

Scott Strachan joined the RGP in 2015 and was a member of the Operations Division of the Area Response Team and lately in training.

James Rodriguez joined the RGP in 2012. He was a detective in the Fraud Squad.

Mr McGrail congratulated his successful officers and said he was delighted to announce their promotions.

He said: “I am pleased to see that the promotions reflect officers from different areas of the organisation which gives an idea of the depth of professional talent that we have in our ranks, and helps place the RGP on a solid footing to meet the increasingly demanding challenges of modern policing in a community like Gibraltar.”

Advertisement