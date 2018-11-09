Release of Christmas stamps

Christmas stamps designed by local graphics artist Stephen Perera has been issued by the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau.

The set of seven stamps feature historic paintings of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The “Adoration of the Magi” (1520-1525) by Bernardino Luini will feature on the 22p stamp. Luini was a North Italian painter from Leonardo Da Vinci’s circle and said to have worked with him directly.

Fra Angelico’s “Nativity” (1437-1445) is on the 40p stamp. Fra Angelico was an Italian painter of the Early Renaissance and was described as having “rare and perfect talent” in Lives of the Artists.

The 64p stamp features “The Nativity” from “Adoration of the Magi” by Gentile Da Fabriano, an Italian painter known for his participation in the International Gothic painter style.

The “Nativity and Annunciation to the Shepherd” by Bernardino Luini will feature on the 70p stamp. Luini was also said to work with Leonardo.

Gentile da Fabriano’s “The Adoration of the Magi” also features on the 80p stamp.

The £2 stamp is of Giotto di Bondone’s “Adoration of the Magi”. Known as Giotto, he was an Italian painter and architect from Florence during the late Middle Ages. He worked during the Gothic and Proto-Renaissance period.

“Holy Family” by Johann Martin Metz (1790) will feature on the £3 stamp. He was a kurkölnisch court painter in Bonn. Metz was employed at an early stage of his career at the court of the Prince Elector, Clemens August in Cologne.

The stamps are now available for purchase from the Philatelic Shop outside the Main Post Office and are also on sale at the Royal Gibraltar Post office counters.

