RAF engineers inspire STEM students

Students at Bayside School were paid a visit by engineers from the Royal Air Force Gibraltar to promote and inspire interest in STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The students were given an exercise to design a self-propelled motor vehicle that would cover a distance of 2.5 metres as quickly as possible, while carrying a load.

The students had to calculate the speed of their design, having measured the time taken to cover the distance.

This was followed by discussions on how to improve their design to increase vehicle speed.

Advertisement

The participants, who were all part of the school’s STEM club, enjoyed a fun-filled and action-packed afternoon.

All the students contributed to their individual group’s design, demonstrating excellent teamwork and innovative thinking.

Stewart Harrison, Physics teacher and organiser of the school’s STEM club, commented on how the students thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon’s activities, which was clear in their enthusiasm and excellent vehicle designs.

Royal Air Force Gibraltar’s STEM Team has recently completed three highly successful STEM visits with local schools and hopes to continue this programme of youth engagement with all of the schools in Gibraltar.

Advertisement