New school bus service announced

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the introduction of a school bus service which will come into operation next Monday.

The new service is in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and parking Plan (STTPP) and has been introduced following customer feedback which suggests that scheduled buses are often full to capacity during peak times.

The School Bus will depart from Rosia Road at 8:20am every weekday during school term time.

“It is hoped that this initiative may result in fewer car trips as this dedicated school bus route is exclusively for the use of schoolchildren. Buses on this route will carry a bus inspector to provide supervision,” said a Government statement.

The school bus route will be as follows:

Rosia Terminus – South Pavilion steps – Joseph’s School – New Mole House – Cumberland – Jumper’s Building – Victoria House – Trafalgar (top) – Queensway Quay (east) – Commonwealth Park – Mid-Harbour Estate – Montagu Gardens – Varyl Begg Estate – Sir William Jackson Grove – Waterport Road – Glacis Kiosk – Referendum House Terminus.

For more information on this new scheme, contact the Gibraltar Bus Company on 20047622.

