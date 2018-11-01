New Ocean Cruising Club port officer appointed

The Ocean Cruising Club (OCC) has announced the appointment of John Alcantara as the club’s Port Officer in Gibraltar.

This is an honorary, non-remunerative position which Mr Alcantara has agreed to take on. The role of the Port Officer is to be a contact for members arriving in Gibraltar with assistance on entry and clearing procedures, providing local knowledge and generally aiding members during their visit to Gibraltar.

Mr Alcantara became a full member of the OCC in 2016. He has decades of sailing experience and holds an RYA Yachtmaster Offshore qualification with Commercial Endorsement. Together with his wife Lynda and brother Andrew, he owns and operates the Boatshed Gibraltar yacht brokerage franchise for Gibraltar and the adjacent coast.

“Gibraltar is a very special place to do yachting business. Its benign taxation regime, location at the entrance to the Mediterranean and status as a British Port of Registry means that potential buyers and sellers can safely transact in a British jurisdiction with maximum security,” said a statement from the OCC.

“There is no VAT in Gibraltar so purchasing can be less expensive than elsewhere. Gibraltar is also a strategic location as a stopover for OCC members heading into the Mediterranean or out across the Atlantic. John’s role here will be clearly beneficial to the membership,” it added.

