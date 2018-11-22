New intake of constable recruits

Seventeen new police recruit constables have started their 18-week basic training period at New Mole House this week.

The course will last until early April 2019 and will be mostly classroom-based.

Inspector John Olivera said: “The Recruitment and Training Team have high hopes for this recruit class and look forward to seeing them develop over the coming months and in their future careers.”

The 17 recruits, a mix of men and women aged between 19 and 43, will receive instruction in relevant policing areas.

These include interviewing techniques, unarmed defence tactics, the role and powers of a police officer, criminal legislation, practical scenarios and role plays together with other specialist skills.

Fourteen of the new recruits are from the Royal Gibraltar Police and three from the Gibraltar Defence Police.

After completing their training, the constables are expected to assume general patrolling and other operational police duties by early April.

The passing out parade will take place on March 13, with awards for the leading recruits in the various categories.

