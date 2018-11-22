New Calpe House stamps in aid of the charity

Two new stamps have been released to celebrate the opening of the new Calpe House with 50p from the sale going towards The Calpe House Charitable Trust.

Local artist Leslie Gaduzo illustrated the images on the stamps which feature the new Calpe House building as well as the Palace of Westminster.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Thirty years since the first Calpe House, Gibraltarians cannot even imagine of a Gibraltar without a Calpe House and these new stamps will now be proudly added to the private stamp collections of philatelists worldwide.”

Calpe House Charitable Trust chairman Albert Poggio congratulated the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau and all those involved in the production of the new set of Gibraltar stamps.

He said he was “overwhelmed” by how the people of Gibraltar have come together in supporting the charity and how pleased he is that the new Calpe House is now a reality serving so many Gibraltarians and their families.

With Gibraltarians famed for their charitable donations, Mr Poggio is confident that the new Calpe House will continue to provide a “home away from home” for patients in London for many more years to come.

The new Calpe House in Norfolk Square was formally opened earlier this year.

The new Calpe House is comprised of three conjoined buildings offering 64 beds within 27 double rooms and 10 single rooms.

Calpe House was the brainchild of the late Charles Tilbury and Peter Caetano 30 years ago.

Together with Sir Joe Bossano, who is the Patron of the Calpe House, they have been recognised for their efforts of the years with the three wings named after them.

