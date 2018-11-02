Macaque dies after being hit by moped

One of Gibraltar’s famous Barbary macaques died after it was hit by a learner rider travelling on her moped along Sir Herbert Miles Road last Saturday morning.

According to a government spokesman, the macaque suffered fatal injuries after it was hit as it ran across the road.

The moped rider and a passenger were flung from the bike but were not seriously injured.

The government said the accident was “regrettable” but noted that macaques are free-ranging.

“The department has been very successful in recent years in reducing the presence of macaques in urban areas although this will always happen as long as we have them in Gibraltar,” a government spokesman told the Chronicle.

“These measures will continue.”

The RGP also confirmed that the accident took place.

