Himalayan rescue for Gibraltarian adventurer Mark Randall

The perils of altitude sickness became all too real for local adventurer Mark Randall, who had to be airlifted off a mountain in the Himalayas in a life-saving mission during a gruelling hike.

Mr Randall was rushed to Ciwec Hospital in Kathmandu after days of pain when undertaking the strenuous ‘Three Passes Trek’ with fellow Gibraltarian traveller Stephen Hermida across the Nepalese Himalayas.

At the time of admission Mr Randall was diagnosed with severe dehydration, diarrhoea, bacteria in the blood, Khumbu cough, influenza A and High-Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) – swelling of the brain with fluids.

The challenge saw both men hike for eight-days non-stop trekking the lower Himalayas from Shivalaya to Namache Bazaar.

The pair reached heights of over 5500m, having trekked through at Renjola Pass 5360m, Chola Pass 5420m, the peak of Gkyo Ri 5500m, Everest Vase Camp 5205m, Kala Patthar 5550m, and Kongmala Pass 5528m.

Photos courtesy of Mark Randall and Stephen Hermida.

