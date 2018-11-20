Health entities promote International Men’s Day

A variety of health related entities jointed together yesterday afternoon at the ICC to promote both mental and physical health and wellbeing on International Men’s Day.

The incentive was led by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, and brought together GibSams, Public Health Department and Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

“One thing we know that affects men locally is suicide,” said Ms Sacramento in a nod to the presence of GibSams at the event.

“Obviously as a department we deal with gender equality across the board, on International Women’s Day we bring awareness about gender equality for women and we look at issues that we think are priority issues that need to be addressed for women,” said Ms Sacramento.

“We have done exactly the same for International Men’s Day, what we see as a department as priority issues is certainly this year is focus on men’s health,” she added.

Ms Sacramento noted that while yesterday was the day they marked equality for men and bringing awareness in areas that it is needed work is ongoing throughout the year. “A day like today just shows the beauty in having different Government departments coming in together with the voluntary sector as well and we can do that because of the relationship that we have,” said Ms Sacramento.

The department also ran awareness events in both Westside and Bayside schools.

