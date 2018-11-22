GSD launches public health care sector survey

The GSD has today launched an anonymous survey specifically designed for public health care sector employees or consultants.

In a statement the GSD said it hopes the initiative will be embraced in a positively constructive manner and taken up by nurses, doctors, consultants, care workers, lab technicians etc.

Shadow Minister for Health and Care Lawrence Llamas said: “Essentially, if you are involved in the running of our public health sector, we want to hear from you.”

The anonymous survey is composed of 28 questions with the initial four questions being compulsory.

The survey will be available during the next two weeks, up until December 8 on the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YourVoiceMattersSurvey

The survey follows on from the GSD’s Healthy Minds Matter Survey launched in October which aimed to identify common causes driving mental health issues as well as gathering information on how different people interact with the mental health system.

“Now we want to view things from the perspective of the workforce serving our health and care sector, not just mental health services, but across the spectrum,” the GSD said.

Mr Llamas further added: “I am looking forward to hearing and listening to the staff and healthcare professionals who are delivering our health service on a daily basis.

“I believe it is a great opportunity to build policy for the future,” he said adding: “The anonymity of the survey affords the opportunity to tackle concerns which may not be voiced for whatever reason.”

The GSD said it has a very clear agenda which is to survey, listen analyse and act.

The party explained that initiative is part of a wider, holistic approach which the GSD has been embarked on for the last year as part of its outreach programme.

“The party has had the opportunity to develop contacts with many charities, groups and associations thereby our public consultation to another level.”

