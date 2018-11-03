GSD hits back over cannabis claims

The GSD has accused Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon of a “twist and spin style of politics” that is becoming “indistinguishable to that of the GSLP”.

The party was hitting back at criticisms of its stance on medicinal cannabis made by both Mrs Hassan Nahon and the Gibraltar Government.

“The reactions yesterday from the Government and Ms Hassan Nahon to the GSD’s statement on progressing Gibraltar clinicians’ ability to prescribe medicinal cannabis under the GHA’s GPMS scheme are as much childish as they are misleading,” the GSD said in a statement.

The party added that it fails to understand the “divisive nature” of the reaction to its press release by the Government and Mrs Hassan Nahon given Parliament’s unanimously adopted position on the subject.

In their endeavour to attack the GSD they have chosen to ignore that all members of Parliament in fact approved a motion which stated that “the Government will be guided by the Drugs Advisory Council and the medical professionals therein,” the GSD said.

“Consistent with the position taken by the GSD previously our statement merely recommended that Gibraltar and our clinicians should have regard to the recent guidelines issued by the UK Advisory Council for the Misuse of Drugs and that these should be adapted by our own professionals and taking account of our circumstances.”

Shadow Minister for Health Lawrence Llamas said: “The GSD has stated it is in favour of the use of medicinal cannabis as long as it is clinician led and prescribed.”

This was in fact stated during the debate on the Motion in Parliament last year by the Leader of the Opposition Elliott Phillips, he added.

“How and to whom medicinal cannabis should be prescribed is entirely for the professionals to decide.”

“Politicians are elected to legislate and create policy which allows clinicians to prescribe what is best for their patients, whilst safeguarding everyone’s interests.”

“The reactions of the GSLP and Ms Hassan Nahon therefore pay little regard to the facts or patients interests. Gibraltar deserves better. The GSD will carry on doing the job we were elected to do in Gibraltar’s interests.”

