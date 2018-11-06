Govt waives ‘Lasting Powers of Attorney’ fees for elderly

The Gibraltar Government has announced a fee waiver for old age pensioners or those on low incomes in order to make the Lasting Powers of Attorney more accessible.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, said: “This waiver of fees seeks to make the Lasting Power of Attorney more accessible to all who might want to avail themselves of a very useful life planning tool.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Manolo Ruiz of the Senior Citizens Association, who raised this important issue with me.”

“It is thanks to his valuable work in advocating for his members that this important amendment to the regulations has been introduced.”

The waived fees are those payable upon registration, repeat application and revocation of a Lasting Power of Attorney, in addition to the search fees of the register.

