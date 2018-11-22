Govt contributions to Community Care short by £3.4 million – GSD

A review of the unaudited accounts of Gibraltar Community Care Trust in the last five years reveals a discrepancy between what the Trust records as received and what the Gibraltar Government says it has contributed to the Trust, the GSD has claimed.

This matter has been raised by the GSD MP with shadow responsibility for Public Finance Roy Clinton in a letter sent to the Principal Auditor last week.

In a GSD statement yesterday Mr Clinton said: “The unaudited accounts of Gibraltar Community Care Trust in the five year period ended 30 June 2017 shows income from Government grants of £186.6 million and yet the Government Social Assistance Fund shows payments to Gibraltar Community Care totalling £190 million in the five years to 30 March 2017, a difference of £3.4 million.”

“This discrepancy between what the Trust records as received and what the Gibraltar Government says it has contributed requires an explanation.”

“I have raised this matter together with the question of the unidentified £85 million loan in my letter to the Principal Auditor and requested that he consider a review of Gibraltar Community Care Trust which has not been audited in recent years.”

