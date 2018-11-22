Governor’s Visit to Plater Youth Club

United Nations Universal Children’s Day on Tuesday saw the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis attend a youth session at Plater Youth Club where members delivered a number of presentations on Children’s Rights.

The interactive session by young people at Plater portrayed a key message, “Every child worldwide has a right to be safe from harm, be in education and reach their full potential.”

This was an opportunity for the Governor to see first-hand the informal learning that takes place within a youth club setting.

Towards the end of the session Lt Gen Davis took time to play cards and chat with members discussing their extra curriculum activities.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi , call 20078637 or visit our website www.youth.gi.

