Gibraltar’s CyberCenturions showcase their achievements in London

The Bayside School CyberCenturion Club was ‘highly commended’ yesterday at the UK-wide STEM Inspirational Awards 2018, which were held in the House of Lords in London.

Gibraltar’s CyberCenturions were among six clubs shortlisted for the Outstanding STEM Club Award, which was won this year by Didcot Girls School.

The local students and their teachers were one of two other clubs which received commendations for their achievements.

Competition this year was tough, with a record number of entries for the prestigious awards.

The awards celebrate outstanding work done by individuals and organisations who inspire young people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Winners in different categories this year ranged from individuals serving in the Royal Air Force to others working in companies such as easyJet. The work of large companies such as Amey was also recognised.

“These people and organisations provide the much-needed spark that ignites young people’s enthusiasm for STEM,” said Yvonne Baker, Chief Executive of STEM Learning, which organises the awards.

“All our winners have excelled in their fields and I am delighted that we can recognise and celebrate their expertise and passion.”

Gibraltar’s CyberCenturions were represented at the House of Lords yesterday by Bayside teacher Stewart Harrison, who leads the club, and students Louis Smalls, Aaron Baw and Ritika Melwani.

“It’s fantastic to be seen alongside some of these large companies and excellent UK schools and receive this exposure and recognition of our work,” Mr Harrison told the Chronicle last night.

The clubs shortlisted for the award were recognised for their continuity and long-term aims.

“Basically the kids get jobs and opportunities from the work of the club,” Mr Harrison said.

“We’re not there to entertain but to enhance and open opportunities for students.”

The Bayside School CyberCenturion Club has been shortlisted for a Stem Inspirational Award with the Awards Ceremony being held at the Houses of Lords. This new award is designed to reward sustained and long-term engagements through a STEM Club. The Bayside School Cyber Centurion Club is represented by four students from Bayside and Westside who have been involved with the STEM Club at Bayside. The award is sponsored by The Science and Technology Facilities Council with Lord Sainsbury of Turville presenting the awards. BAE systems, Cisco, RAF, Siemens and the University of St Andrews are all previous winners of STEM Awards. It is an outstanding achievement for the Bayside School Cyber Centurion Club to have been shortlisted alongside all the other STEM Clubs representing UK schools. The Gibraltar Government would like to congratulate the teachers and students involved in this initiative for their successes to date. Minister of Education, Prof John Cortés said, ‘This is an incredible and well earned achievementfor our Gibraltar Cyber Centurion Club and I congratulate all the teachers and students, under the leadership of Stewart Harrison. It shows their commitment and ability – and there is much more to come!’

