Gibraltar at World Travel Market

Gibraltar participated at the World Travel Market held at the ExCeL London exhibition centre last week.

World Travel Market London is the leading global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals.

“Through its industry networks, unrivalled global reach, WTM London creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities,” the Government said in a statement.

Co-exhibiting with the destination was the Bland Group International and the Gibraltar Taxi Association, joining the team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Gibraltar’s stand continued the theme of the Year of Culture campaign launched in 2017.

Minister for Tourism Gilbert Licudi said: “Gibraltar’s continued presence at the most important travel industry show in the world is a testament to the Government’s commitment to promoting the destination effectively and providing a platform for the local industry to present their products and services.”

“The travel industry remains robust as we see consistent demand for Gibraltar in a challenging and competitive industry.”

