Gibraltar finish third in Group 4 of Nations League

Gibraltar completed another first in its international football history as it finished the evening in third place in Group 4 of League D in the UEFA Nations League.
Although losing 4-0 to Macedonia after putting in a brave performance against the eventual group winners, Gibraltar can celebrate staying above Liechtenstein after the latter were only able to draw 2-2 against Armenia.
A late goal in the final five minutes of the match by Armenia equalising the match.
Gibraltar in the meantime faced defeat in Macedonia against a side ranked 68. With changes at the back Gibraltar saw Louie Annsely, Aymen Moulehi and Matt Cafer start in the first eleven for the first time. Julio Ribas also opted to leave out from the starting eleven Anthony Hernandez and Alain Pons instead adding Andrew Hernandez.
The match saw Gibraltar keep Macedonia to 1-0 at half time and saw calls for a penalty on TJay de Barr ignore after the young player beat his markers to get into a scoring chance in the first half.
Even though defeated their six points in the group afforded Gibraltar a deserved third place in the group after beating both Armenia and Liechtenstein during their Nations League Campaign.
Full report in this week’s print issue.
Gibraltar completed another first in its international football history as it finished the evening in third place in Group 4 of League D in the UEFA Nations League.