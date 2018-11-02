Full planning application filed for ex-Ready Mix site

A full planning application for the development ‘Forbes 1848’ on the ex-Ready Mix site has been filed with the Town Planner.

The application had previously been considered and approved in May this year but subject to the condition that only 80% of the plot should be built upon.

In June, the developer returned to the Development and Planning Commission meeting to ask for this order to be waived when the full planning application is presented.

At that meeting it was decided by the Commission it would wait the full planning application and would consider the issue of the plot ratio in the context of the merits of the overall development.

Filed with the application is a report on impact of the proposed building on light and other properties in the area.

The report concluded that, “the majority of the façade area on Forbes Building is in accordance with both good practice recommendations Vertical Sky Component (VSC) and Annual Probable Sunlight Hours (APSH).”

“Other than the shading effect of the rock itself, the areas that fall outside the good practice recommendations are mostly caused by overhangs and balconies on higher floors, but this is considered a positive design approach as it improves the passive cooling performance of the structure and provides desirable outside space for occupants.”

The report also concluded “existing buildings to the east and west of the site see their access to daylight and sunlight reduced.”

However, noted “the proposed development has been designed to minimise this impact.”

On the lowest level, -01, there will be a car park providing 24 spaces, one of which will be for disabled badge holders. This level is under the level of the road.

The next level, 00, will have a gym, a swimming pool, cafeteria, spa, office and the lobby.

Level 01 will be for a gym and café and outside terrace area.

Level 02 will accommodate 24 cars, two of the spaces are disabled bays. The entrance to this car park will be on this level at the back of the development. A further 29 spaces, including two disabled bays; will be catered for on level 03. Both car park levels will be naturally ventilated with integrated planters.

On floors 4 to 13 there will be two studio apartments, one one bedroomed apartments and two two, bedroomed, one with three bedrooms and one with four.

On level 14 there will be ten studio apartments, and two one bedroomed apartments. This gives the development a total of 62 apartments.

The roof will house plant for the development as well as swift and bat boxes. The total height of the building will be just over 50 metres.

