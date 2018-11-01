From the Rock to the City, is a new joint exhibition which opens today in the City of London. Fea-turing the works of four artists in including Paul Cosquieri and Karl Ullger it will be held in the offices of EC3 Legal.

Leadenhall Street, opposite the landmark building, Lloyd’s of London brings together artists from the Fine Art Society of Gibraltar, and Philippa Beale and Les Williams representing the Lloyd’s Art Group. It will be officially opened by Culture Minister Steven Linares.

The aim of the exhibition is to continue to cement the business relationship between the Rock and the City. It will also support the Combe Trust, one of Lloyd’s charities, with 15% of sales donated to the charity.

Over 24 works of art will be on show with Les Williams and Karl Ullger capturing the essence of the City, its new buildings adjacent to the old; its bridges and iconic Trafalgar Square. Philippa Beale and Paul Cosquieri paint the grandeur of The Rock, its surrounding seas, bird life and palms.

All four, said the organisers, had responded to their contemporary visions of Gibraltar and the City of London. Each artist follows a tradition that reaches back to the early 18th century when artists stated to document the environment in which they found themselves. This type of painting, which was not prevalent in earlier times, became important due to expeditions, war and trade.

“Gibraltar continues to have strong trading links with Lloyds in the field of insurance and this exhibi-tion will reflect and celebrate this continuity and energy, and will probe the implications to both the City and Gibraltar and their relationship with the wider world in the aftermath of Brexit.”

The exhibition is on show at EC3 Legal during November.

