Football coach and player found guilty of breaches in betting rule

Lincoln Red Imps former coach, Diego Jose Perez Jimenez, who resigned from his post earlier this month and Europa FC player Ruben Blanco Rodriguez have received bans from all football related activities.
The Gibraltar Football Association on Wednesday announced the first of two disciplinary actions taken against one player and coach suspected of being involved in breaches in the GFA’s betting regulations.
This follows an extensive investigation by the GFA Integrity Unit which is understood to have centred around 35 individuals, eleven of which were temporarily suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.
The first of the disciplinary hearings took place on Tuesday evening before the Gibraltar Football Association’s Independent Disciplinary Board. In what was a closed hearing the panel is understood to have been presented with the evidence uncovered from the ongoing investigation.
Following the hearing the GFA named Diego Jose Perez Jimenez, better known as Yiyi, the former Lincoln Red Imps and Lynx head coach and Ruben Blanco Rodriguez, a player from Europa FC who signed this summer from Mons Calpe as the first of two individuals officially found guilty of breaches of the GFA’s betting regulations by the disciplinary board.
In an announcement made yesterday the Gibraltar Football Association’s Independent Disciplinary Board said it has “found Mr Diego Jose Perez Jimenez guilty of breaches of the GFA’s betting regulations during his time as a registered Football Coach with the Association.”
As a result Mr Perez Jimenez has been sanctioned with a two (2) years suspension from all football related activities and a £500 fine.
Lincoln Red Imps, whilst not wishing to comment officially have indicated that Yiyi is no longer part of the club, distancing themselves from the alleged activity which is understood to have taken place prior to his arrival at the club and before taking over the role of head coach.
He stepped down as head coach earlier this month due to “personal reasons”, coinciding with the GFA’s investigation.
In a separate release the GFA also stated that the Disciplinary Board also “found Mr Ruben Blanco Rodriguez guilty of breaches of the GFA’s betting regulations during his time as a registered Football Player with the Association.”
As a result Mr Ruben Blanco Rodriguez has been sanctioned with “Six (6) month suspension from all football related activities.”