EuroCity tops six categories at European Property Awards

EuroCity has beaten off strong competition to win six top accolades at the European Property Awards in association with Salice.

Developed by Bentley Investments, the 366-home development in the Europort area was honoured at an awards ceremony last week at The Royal Lancaster hotel in London.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of 80 industry experts, chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best, The Earl of Liverpool, and Lord Thurso – all members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

The project won 5* awards for Best High Rise Residential Development; Best Mixed Use Residential Development; Best Development Marketing; Best Residential Interior; Best Residential High Rise Architecture and Best Mixed Use Architecture.

“This is testament to the 360-degree holistic approach to the development, which combines best-in-class architecture, sustainability, interior design, technology and marketing to stunning effect,” the developer said in a statement.

“This is evidenced by the first two phased releases of the development selling out within just weeks of launch.”

Designed by the award-winning British Manser Practice of Architects, led by Jonathan Manser, EuroCity is situated in Gibraltar’s central business district, punctuated by three sustainable towers – Carrara, Murano and Porcelana – including the Gibraltar’s tallest at 22 storeys, with views towards Spain, Africa and the Rock.

Bentley Investments describes the development as having generously proportioned high specification apartments that will sit amongst landscaped raised piazzas designed by RHS Chelsea Flower Show winner Andy Sturgeon along with a range of amenities including 24 hour concierge, car parking, a gym and three swimming pools including a 25-metre Olympic lap pool.

There will also be an on-site property management company, as well as a new concierge app that will allow residents to do everything from their fingertips.

The developer also stated that at ground level, swathes of high quality retail and commercial space will help to deliver a pioneering destination for families, businesses and professionals alike.

EuroCity was also nominated by the European judges to go forward to the International Property Awards in four categories, culminating in an awards ceremony, to be held at the Savoy Hotel, London, on December 3.

“We are honoured that EuroCity has been recognised at this highly prestigious ceremony,” said Evgeny Cherepakhov, Chairman of Bentley Investments.

“The project is the culmination of years of planning, where we have drawn upon global influences to help bring a number of firsts to Gibraltar, from the virtual reality marketing suite to the services and amenities within the development itself, which we believe will raise the bar for development here in future.”

“The response to the development so far has been overwhelming on all levels, from sales success to industry recognition, and we look forward to the future as the project gets closer to completion.”

