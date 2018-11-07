Community Care directors ‘dismayed’ at GSD criticism

The Directors of Gibraltar Community Care Limited last night reacted with “dismay” at the statement issued GSD MP Roy Clinton on behalf of the party.

In a statement, they said Mr Clinton had mixed his criticisms of GCC with that of the Gibraltar Government.

But the directors insisted the GCC acted independently of the Government, in keeping with the Trust document and its memorandum and articles of association.

“It will therefore not be drawn into any public debate with the GSD or any other political party,” the directors of GCC said in the statement.

“The Board has never, nor ever will, become involved in party politics and will continue with its sole aim to protect Gibraltar’s resident pensioners.”

“Throughout its near 30 year history, the GCC has invested in various types of assets in accordance with its constitution and as authorized by law.”

“Such investments are made to maximise, where possible, the rate of return, without affecting financial security, for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, mainly Gibraltar pensioners.”

“The GCC is under no obligation to provide Mr Clinton with details of its investments.”

“The accounts of GCC have been properly prepared and audited by a leading and reputable accountancy and audit firm in keeping with all legal and financial requirements.”

