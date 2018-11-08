College provides gender-neutral toilets, paving way for other schools

The Gibraltar College has provided gender-neutral toilets for its students, in a move which it says places it “at the forefront of gender equality” in Gibraltar.

The decision to provide the facilities was in response to demand from students.

And last night, the Gibraltar Government confirmed the new secondary schools under construction would follow the college’s lead.

“In the new secondary schools, there will be male and female separate toilets as well as a gender neutral toilet and toilets which are accessible to people with disabilities,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

Teachers at the college said that at the start of the school term, a transgender student asked what the school policy was on this issue.

This query resulted in the staff at the college collaborating on how to make the premises more inclusive.

“We have a growing number of transgender students,” said Leon Abecasis, the principal at the college.

“It’s the times we are living in and it’s about the needs of our students.”

The college has four transgender students who will now be able to use these toilets if they so wish and “feel comfortable.”

The toilet on the ground floor has two cubicles, both with doors, and will be available for anyone to use, irrespective of gender.

