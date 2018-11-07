Barcelona’s main train station reopens after bomb alert

By Aritz Parra

Barcelona’s main train station has reopened after it was closed during rush hour while police searched for possible explosives in a suspicious suitcase.

The Mossos d’Esquadra regional police in Catalonia said the bomb squad was deployed at the high-speed railway tracks of Barcelona’s central Sants station after a security scanner identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase at 8am local time on Wednesday (7am GMT).

Two trains were searched, and agents following security protocol ordered the evacuation of the station while checks were carried out.

More than an hour later, the Spanish train infrastructure management company ADIF announced on Twitter that the station was resuming normal operations.

Long queues were witnessed at the station as passengers waited for services to restart.