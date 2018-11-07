Art exhibition ‘inspires and opens borders’

Judith Shaylor was yesterday awarded the first prize at the 45th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Ms Shaylor was presented with the Gustavo Bacarisas Prize by the Minister for Culture Steven Linares for her painting ‘Dog with a broken back I’.

Royal Academician Brian Catling adjudicated the exhibition that will remain open to the public over the next two weeks. Some 123 artworks were submitted by artists from Gibraltar and Spain.

“This exhibition is a unique art event in which we open our borders and welcome artworks from different countries, thus continuing to strengthen the bonds between local and international art communities,” Mr Linares said.

“I am confident this exhibition will prove to be an inspiring and gratifying experience for all.”

“We must give special thanks to this year’s adjudicator, Mr Brian Catling, from the Royal Academy, for undertaking this task. Thanks, must also go to all the artists and the Gibraltar Culture Services staff for their continuous dedication and hard work. Without them this exhibition would not be possible. I hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s exhibition.”

The Jacobo Azagury second prize was awarded to Gabriela Fernandez Lopez for her painting ‘A voyage into the unknown’.

Derek Duarte was presented the Leni Mifsud third prize for ‘Naturaleza Muerta’.

The Rudesindo Mannia prize for Best Gibraltar Theme was awarded to Benjamin Hassan for his painting ‘self portrait’.

The Ministry of Culture Prize for Best Young Artist was presented to Julian Osborne for ‘Shadows’.

Pepe Baena Nieto, Fatima Conessa, Benjamin Hassan and Anne Nosowicz Ruiz all received high commended certificates.

The exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery is open to the public until November 17.

