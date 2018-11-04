52-strong Welsh Choir fundraise with charitable concert

The Cwmbach Welsh Choir, who will soon celebrate their 100th anniversary, gave a performance on the Rock as part of their annual international tour.

The Choir has worked with the Rotary Club Gibraltar to organise a charitable event in aid of ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity that provides temporary shelter and lifesaving supplies to displaces families.

The male choir gave a stunning performance of traditional Welsh songs, as well as some more contemporary melodies during their two-hour performance at the Cathedral of Holy Trinity.

Formed in 1921, the choir is based in Aberdare in the South Wales valleys, and over the years have performed at the Royal Albert Hall, the Barbican, the Barbican and the Nico Malan Opera House in Cape Town.

The Choir comprised of 52 men, accompanist Jayne Thomas, and conductor Mike Thomas have been on a tour of Gibraltar and Andalucía over the past week.

“We sing a bit of everything these days, we sing traditional Welsh hymns as well as show songs and even pop songs and folk songs,” said Choir Chairman Brian Williams.

“We’re here to entertain.”

This was the choirs first time in Gibraltar, having previously sung in Spain was other occasions. The Choir had performed in La Linea just days before the Gibraltar performance and in total will perform three concerts during this tour.

“We always like to come somewhere new if we can and there are several of our members who are members of the Rotary Club in Aberdare, so we got in contact with the Gibraltar Rotary Club,” Mr Williams said.

Jane Hart from the Rotary Club Gibraltar helped organise the event with the Choir.

It is estimated some four or five charities will benefit from charitable contribution made to ShelterBox, which is a Rotary charity.

“It is a wonderful charity, that is very much needed in times such as the tsunami in Indonesia where they send boxes full of tools, food, blankets, clothes, water purifying systems and toys to as many families that need them,” Mr Williams said.

The Choir has visited parts of the UK, Canada, USA, Spain, France, Germany Italy, Malta, Jersey, Cyprus, Ireland and Croatia during their annual tours.

They tend to do two tours a year, one close to home in the UK and an international tour.

Together with wives, friends and families over 100 people form part of the Choir’s tours.

The choir was formed on June 10, 1921, on the same day Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was born.

On Prince’s Philip’s 90th birthday he wrote to the Choir, and the Choir are hoping Philip will still be around to celebrate their centenary.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

