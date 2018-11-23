40 works by local artists at the EdinburghArtFair

Some 40 works by three local artists – Shane Dalmedo, Ambrose Avellano and Paul Cosquieri – will form part of this year’s EdinburghArtFair. All three artists are attending this year’s edition of the fair, one of the UK’s largest for contemporary artists, with a stand of their own.

The works have been shipped over for the fair with the support of Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Kishin Alwani Foundation who is sponsoring all three artists on this occasion.

This was an initiative of Matija Sapundiezsca who is the director of Masa Uk Art Gallery in Bury, in Manchester, where the works have been on display and will return to after Edinburgh. The works will remain at the Masa Art Gallery for some time prior to them returning back to Gib.

All artists recognise this new venture as an exciting time for them and will offer then the chance to gauge where their current work stands in relation to some of the work currently being produced in the UK.

Matija Sapundiezsca arrived in Gibraltar in April with her husband who is the GHA’s current Gibraltar Radiologist, explained Mr Cosquieri.

It was on visiting the Fine Arts Gallery that work began on taking local works to her gallery in Manchester and beyond.

The artists are represented by the MASA-UK Art Gallery which is a small independent Gallery located in the centre of Bury in Lancashire and which was established in 2013 by Matija Sapundzieska.

The Gallery specialises in exhibiting mainly original art and topics vary from landscapes to cityscapes, portraits and abstract paintings.

Meanwhile all three artists have a large number of works on show over the next three days in Edinburgh.

For more info please visit: http://www.artedinburgh.com/

