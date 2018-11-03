3.5 tonnes of cannabis seized off Europa Point

Nearly 3,500 kilos of cannabis resin were fetched from the sea off Europa Point as suspected drug traffickers escaped from the Guardia Civil’s marine officers.

The chase took place after a Maritime Service vessel patrolling in the Bay of Gibraltar spotted a Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat, such as those often used for drug trafficking, in the sea.

In a statement issued by the Guardia Civil yesterday, it read: “The drug traffickers were caught by surprise and started to sail away, while throwing bales of cannabis resin into the sea.”

“They tried to avoid getting stopped by officers by throwing large ball bearings at the officers while sailing at more than 50 knots per hour.”

“After getting rid of their load, the launch boat managed to gain sufficient speed and made its escape.”

To date, the Guardia Civil has intervened four RHIBs since the law came into effect on October 28.

The RGP said they did not receive any reports of this incident.

