Youth Service celebrates newly qualified trainees

The Gibraltar Youth Service is celebrating the success of 10 newly locally qualified trainees, who have completed the ‘Understanding Youth Work skills’ training course.

This year’s trainees had a choice of two routes – assessed and non-assessed. They both involved face-to-face work with young people following an initial weekend held at the start of the year, by way of introduction to Youth Work aims, objectives and delivery.

All trainees had the opportunity to work alongside Youth Workers and Support Staff in a variety of youth work scenarios.

Trainees enjoyed a variety of youth work topics ranging from safeguarding children – delivered by the Care Agency, substance and alcohol abuse which was delivered by two recovering addicts)and other topics such as communication and listening skills, health and safety, equality and diversity, group work and informal education.

The assessed route, which they all opted for, additionally required the trainee to evidence a set of core Youth Work skills and develop a relevant social educational project.

The successful completion of this resulted in the award of a local certificate in an ‘introduction to understanding Youth Work skills’.

The Minister for the youth, Steven Linares, handed out the certificates to the trainees in an evening BBQ event for family and friends.

He congratulated and thanked the trainees stating: ‘It’s important to have a skilled workforce to deal with the challenges faced in the youth work settings’.

Gerry Martinez, one of the newly qualified trainees, expressed her satisfaction: “The training was invaluable, insightful, necessary and rewarding.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey and stepping stone into Youth Work. I cannot recommend the course enough to the members of our society that would like to inspire and help support young people.”

If anyone would like to volunteer for the youth service please visit www.youth.gi for application details. For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on MZammit@gibtaltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

