Winning entries chosen for UN letter writing competition

Bayside student Casey Torres has won the local leg of the United Nations’ Universal Postal Union letter writing competition for a second year in a row.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Gibraltar has participated in the competition with this year’s theme being: ‘Imagine you are a letter travelling through time. What message do you wish to convey to your readers?

The Minister with responsibility for Postal Services Albert Isola recently presented the prizes to the winners of the local leg of the UN’s UPU letter writing competition.

Some 144 pupils from five local schools took part in the competition.

The winning entry was by Casey Torres from Bayside Comprehensive with his letter titled ‘To all the bullies on Earth’. He received a trophy and £300.

The second prize was awarded to James Scott from Prior Park Gibraltar and he received a certificate and £200.

Emily Poole from St Joseph’s Middle received the third prize including a certificate and £100.

Pupil were also awarded first, second and third place by school. All are awarded commemorative certificates.

At Bayside Comprehensive there were 66 entries, first place was awarded to 13-year old Casey Torres, 14-year old Gabriel Devincenzi was awarded second place and Nikolaj Forrester, aged 14, was awarded 3 place.

Some 22 entries were recorded at Bishop’s Fitzerald Middle School where 12-year old Nicholas Escumalha won first prize, 11-year old Sarah Popham came in second and third place was awarded to 12-year old David Connor.

Loreto Convent had 17 entries and in first place was nine year old Jack Steddy, in second and third place were Sophia Povedano and Caitríona McGrath, both also aged nine.

Prior Park School saw 13 entries with James Scott, aged 14, in first place, 13-year old Katie Soobiah in second and Tomas Novotny also aged 13 in third place.

Emily Poole, aged 12, from St Joseph’s Middle School came in first place out of 26 entries. Max Cruz, aged 11, was awarded the second prize and Claudia Costa also aged 11 won the third prize.

Mr Isola thanked all the participants for their efforts in promoting the important art of letter writing and particularly Casey Torres, who was also last year’s winner.

Judging this year’s competition were retired teachers Vivien Dawson, Rosemarie Bruzon and Carol Brooks. They were assisted by Christine Loddo, Chloe Loddo and Anthony Loddo.

Casey’s letter is currently representing Gibraltar in the main, international competition at UN UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland. His entry has already received high praise on the UN UPU’s Twitter.

