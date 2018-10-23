Valmar early leaders (basketball)

The first week’s programme in the Richie Buchanan Trophy competition, which included all the games in the first of 11 rounds which make up the first phase, as well as 2 in the second round, saw Valmar Harlem win twice and so take an early lead, with maximum 18 points.

In what was billed as the top game of the first round, last season’s Cup winners Laundry La Colada enjoyed a big win over a very depleted Bayside Argus, last season’s First Division League champions.

Flamingos, the women’s team playing in men’s competitions for the first time ever, where they will gain valuable practice for next summer’s Island Games, suffered two heavy defeats but there was some improvement in their second game’s performance.

FULL RESULTS:

Bavaria Blue Stars 118 [18, 33, 33, 34] (Angel Guerrero 30, Rafa Aradas 23, Raul Garcia 16, Carlos Trujillo 15, Eric Marchena 11, Victor Vicario 10) – Valmar Harlem Reserves 47 [2, 14, 14, 17];

Laundry La Colada 74 [18, 17, 20, 19] (Juandi Camacho 14, Jesus Camacho 13, Gustavo Guerra 12, Ernesto Onetto 12) – Bayside Argus 49 [10, 9, 7, 23] (Jamie Mesilio 17);

Europa 76 [22, 15, 20, 19] (Sean McGlashan 23, Andrew Teuma 18) – Flamingos 22 [2, 0, 14, 6];

Gibyellow 85 [16, 22, 29, 18] (Borja Corrales 23, Jordan Seeley 19, Adrian Barroso 18) – Bayside Argus Reserves 57 [19, 11, 14, 13] (Nacho Pedrero 18, Reagan Lima 17);

Valmar Harlem 100 [25, 28, 29, 18] (Jamie Sercombe 30, Andrew Yeats 26, Marius Grigaitis 23) – William Hill 25 [4, 6, 7, 8];

Valmar Harlem 121 [41, 32, 23, 25] (Sercombe 43, Yeats 27, Mohamed El Yettefti 24, Airidas Viktorov 20) – Flamingos 51 [9, 7, 12, 23] (Anabella De la Chica 11);

Bayside Argus 72 [20, 18, 22, 12] (Mesilio 31, Abdullah Santiago 14) – Valmar Harlem Reserves 66 [16, 17, 20, 13] (Ian Viñales 26, Jared Olivero 15).

Army visitors

UK’s Royal Army Medical Corps men’s and women’s teams have chosen Gibraltar for their training camp to prepare for the forthcoming British Army Championships. GABBA have been asked to assist in their training programme, and this will consist of a coaching session at the TSH on Friday from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm, run by Technical Director Adam Cassaglia and Women’s Assistant Coach Brian Tubridy, followed by 2 games for each team.

In these, a GABBA women’s selection will provide the opposition on Saturday at 10:00 am, and on Wednesday 31st at 5:00 pm, and a GABBA’s men’s selection will do likewise on Saturday at 12:00 noon, and on Wednesday 31st at 3:00 pm.

McMahon at U14 get together

Jason McMahon represented Gibraltar at FIBA Europe’s U14 Get Together held in Antwerp (Belgium) this past weekend. This annual event brings together coaches from all over Europe and provides invaluable networking and opportunities to exchange ideas and knowledge, beneficial for the development of basketball at U14 and minibasket levels. – Courtesy GABBA

