Update – Anger and frustration as easyJet passengers are left stranded

easyJet passengers faced an overnight delay last night when their flight bound for Gatwick was cancelled and rescheduled for midday today.

According to reports on social media, passengers bound for Bristol boarded the Gatwick flight when their plane had “a dent due to the ladder crashing on when it landed”.

The decision for the airline to fly passengers to Bristol is because “the alternative aircraft availability was greater at Gatwick and so this decision meant overall fewer passengers would be impacted,” the airline told the Chronicle.

Initially passengers were told there would be a delay before it was announced that the plane had “technical problems”

It also added, “the technical issue was the result of ground damage,” but did not clairfy what the damage was.

Disgruntled passengers described the overnight delay as “totally unacceptable”.

The Gibraltar International Airport website this morning is showing the scheduled midday flight is delayed. The Chronicle is presently waiting on easyJet to confirm the status of the flight.

