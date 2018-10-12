UK MEPs in Gib for border visit

A cross-party group of UK MEPs will be shown around the frontier today in order to gain a better understanding of the Rock’s current and potential future border issues post Brexit.

The group includes Gibraltar MEPs Clare Moody and Julie Girling, Labour MEP Sebastian Dance and Alyn Smith of the Scottish National Party.

They will be meeting with a number of Gibraltar’s Ministers including the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes and Dr Liesl Mesilio to discuss Brexit and the environment, Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano to discuss the implications of Brexit and the economy.

The group will also meet with the Collector of Customs, John Rodriguez, Terence Lopez, Air Terminal Director, Aaron Chipol, CEO of the Borders and Coastguard Agency and Caine Sanchez Principal Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Additionally, the MEPs will meet with representatives of the Cross Frontier Group to discuss the impact of Brexit on businesses and workers.

