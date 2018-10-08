Two wheeled drive

Around 15 local cyclists took to the roads last Thursday as part of a new monthly initiative aimed at promoting sustainable transport. There were cyclists of all ages riding on road bikes, mountain bikes and a cargo bike, with even a couple of dogs joining in on their own trailers. “We had a short ride up Main Street along Line Wall Road, around Referendum Gates, along Queensway and back to Casemates,” said a spokesman for the organisers, a new group called The Gibraltar Cyclist. After the event, the cyclists held a small raffle for prizes donated by Gib Oil, Cycle Centre and Bike Zoo. Similar bike rides are planned for the first Thursday of every month.

