The week in pictures

Scroll down or click on the first photo for a slideshow.
This is the week in images.
-
-
Local scientist Dr Joanne Dyer has developed ‘non-invasive’ pioneering imaging techniques to study a 2,000-year-old Egyptian sock during her work at the British Museum.
-
-
Local scientist Dr Joanne Dyer has developed ‘non-invasive’ pioneering imaging techniques to study a 2,000-year-old Egyptian sock during her work at the British Museum.
Dr Dyer and a team at the British Museum have used these techniques to discover how Egyptians in AD300 used dyes on a child’s sock to create a stripe pattern.
-
-
A local schoolgirl who was once teased for having short curly hair has raised an incredible £1,300 for a local children’s charity by growing out her locks and then cutting them off again.
Julia Balban, aged nine, planned her fundraising initiative after watching a programme on television showing how children with cancer can lose their hair because of chemotherapy. Pic by Gabriella Peralta
-
-
The Rotary Club has announced the Welsh Cwmbach Male Choir will be performing on October 30 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. Cwmbach Male Choir is one of the best-known names in the male choir world and has done much to help develop the magical reputation that has become a hallmark of their valley’s culture.
-
-
The Gibraltar Brexit protocol will “herald a new era” in relations between Gibraltar, the UK and Spain, Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons yesterday.
The Prime Minister made the statement during a statement updating parliament on last week’s EU Council meeting, marking the start of what is expected to be a tough week for Mrs May, with some observers speculating that the number of MPs calling for her removal may reach the 48 figure which would trigger a vote of no confidence.
-
-
Law enforcement seize cannabis bales worth £1.35m from the sea
Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and Gibraltar Defence Police launches foiled suspected drug traffickers operating in the Bay during a combined anti-smuggling action in the early hours of yesterday morning.
-
-
Today the 21st of October 2018, Members of the Royal Navy who are serving at Gibraltar joined together in Trafalgar Cemetery to commemorate the battle of Trafalgar.
In attendance was the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tim Henry, The Governor of Gibraltar Lt Gen Edward Davies and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
-
-
Today the 21st of October 2018, Members of the Royal Navy who are serving at Gibraltar joined together in Trafalgar Cemetery to commemorate the battle of Trafalgar.
In attendance was the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tim Henry, The Governor of Gibraltar Lt Gen Edward Davies and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
-
-
A new exhibition has been launched today in celebration of the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery’s third anniversary. The exhibition features over 50 years of local artwork with over 60 pieces on show from the Gibraltar Government art collection. Seamus Byrne, CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services, and Kimberley Pecino, Library Manager and Art Collection Custodian, looked over the final preparations before today’s launch. Photo by John Bugeja
-
-
Gibraltar will step up its contingency planning as from January 1, 2019, if there is no certainty of a Withdrawal Agreement and implementation period by that date, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told an influential House of Lords select committee.
-
-
Gibraltar will step up its contingency planning as from January 1, 2019, if there is no certainty of a Withdrawal Agreement and implementation period by that date, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told an influential House of Lords select committee.
-
-
Brexit has strengthened links between the Gibraltar and UK governments, transforming the “reviled faceless mandarins” of the past into “strong collaborators” and supporters, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told a top-level reception in London on Monday night.
-
-
Brexit has strengthened links between the Gibraltar and UK governments, transforming the “reviled faceless mandarins” of the past into “strong collaborators” and supporters, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told a top-level reception in London on Monday night.
-
-
Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar have recently presented £28,000 worth of equipment to the GHA.
The donation follows recent fundraising efforts from the charity that pooled together the funds.
The equipment was presented to the Minister for Health Neil Costa and GHA Surgeon Christina Macano.
Photo by John Bugeja
-
-
The Minister for Culture Steven Linares yesterday formally opened an exhibition of the Gibraltar Government art collection at the GEMA Gallery. The exhibition situated at Montagu Bastion features over 60 artworks spanning over 50 years. Mr Linares said he hoped the exhibition would gain more traction for people to visit the gallery, adding that GEMA will be working with the Tourist Office in a bid to entice tourists to view local art. Photo John Bugeja
-
-
In an address in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said Gibraltar may possibly want “a deeper relationship with the European Union in the future”.
This was in response to questions from the Brexit working group of Green and EFA MEPs whom he met at their invitation on Monday.
-
-
Tuesday night proved a night of real nostalgia as the group The Odds reunited after 51 years. The occasion was the launch of a new book on Gibraltar titled ‘A Boy from Red Sands’ written by local musician and singer Henry Valerga. Photo by Johnny Bugeja
-
-
A Boy from Red Sands The odds played at the launch of Henry Valerga’s book. Launched by Hon Sir Joe Bossano in the presence go Levy Attias. Photo by Johnny Bugeja
-
-
Five Gibraltarian athletes will be joining a complement of over 200 athletes participating in the Eurafrica Trial 2018 Gibraltar stage.
This was confirmed by Aitor Calle one of the organisers of the race which will see over 1,000 athletes taking part in the unique trail race which will take athletes across three countries and two continents, including Gibraltar.
-
-
Retired Major James Gracia will attempt to summit Ama Dablam, a mountain at 6812 meters, in the Himalaya range of eastern Nepal next month in aid of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS).
-
-
Retired Major James Gracia will attempt to summit Ama Dablam, a mountain at 6812 meters, in the Himalaya range of eastern Nepal next month in aid of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS).
-
-
An exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One was last night launched by Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia.
The exhibition, which has been complied by the Gibraltar National Archives and Archivist Anthony Pitaluga, includes photographs, films and artefacts relating to Gibraltar’s involvement in the war.
Photo by Johnny Bugeja
-
-
The Ministry for Equality organised a presentation by Auschwitz survivor, Arek Hersh to students from Westside School, the Gibraltar College and Bayside School.
The event, which was held at Westside School, allowed students to hear first-hand testimony of Mr Hersh’s life during the Second World War.
Mr Hersh, who is now 90 years old, was just 11 when he was abducted by the Nazis when the Second World War broke out.
-
-
The Ministry for Equality organised a presentation by Auschwitz survivor, Arek Hersh to students from Westside School, the Gibraltar College and Bayside School.
The event, which was held at Westside School, allowed students to hear first-hand testimony of Mr Hersh’s life during the Second World War.
Mr Hersh, who is now 90 years old, was just 11 when he was abducted by the Nazis when the Second World War broke out.
Related