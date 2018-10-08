The proposed images for Castle Street.

Murals celebrating the work of Gibraltarian artist Gustavo Bacarisas will be painted on the walls of Castle Street.

The Castle Street murals are the brainchild of Ronnie Alecio together with street artist Jupp who plan to continue working with the Government to extend this project to other areas in Gibraltar.

Mr Alecio and Jupp aim to celebrate the work of one of Gibraltar’s most renowned artists, Gustavo Bacarisas with the murals taking inspiration from the paintings created by Bacarisas who was a resident of Castle Street.

The proposal is supported by the Street Art Committee which includes representatives from the Heritage Trust and several Government Departments including Town Planning.

After this project the Government will continue to work with Ronnie Alecio and his team to extend this concept further in other areas of Gibraltar next year.

This will support the street art initiative, started by the Government in line with its urban regeneration and cultural development programmes.

