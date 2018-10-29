Team Gibraltar secured 4th place

The second weekend series of the J80 sportsboat racing in Sotogrande took place last week. After the September weekend racing was cut short to just 3 races due to lack of wind on the Saturday, the fleet was looking forward to a full weekend schedule this time round. For the 2018/19 season the Sotogrande fleet comprises of 13 boats and this year the teams and the boats are expected to be of the highest standard since the fleet was inaugurated. – FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

