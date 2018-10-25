STI diagnosed in a young adult every four minutes, UK figures show

By Ella Pickover, Press Association Health Correspondent

A young adult is diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) every four minutes in England, health officials have said.

Public Health England (PHE) said there were 144,000 cases of chlamydia or gonorrhoea diagnosed among people aged 15 to 24 last year – the equivalent of almost 400 a day.

The figures were released as PHE launched its Protect Against STIs campaign highlighting the increased likelihood of contracting a life-changing STI if people have sex without a condom.

Across all age groups there were 420,000 diagnoses of STIs in England last year, PHE said.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, principal scientist for STI epidemiology at PHE, said: “Young people are more likely to be diagnosed with an STI than people aged 25 and older.

“STIs present a real threat to young people, and without using condoms young people are putting themselves and their partners at risk of getting an STI.”