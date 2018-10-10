STEM team visits St Joseph’s Middle School

Last Thursday the Station Commander, Wing Commander John Kane, and engineers from RAF Gibraltar engaged with local students at St Joseph’s Middle School to promote and inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

This event was supported by the RAF Youth Engagement Team from RAF Cranwell.

Students were divided into teams and given an exercise to build and program a robot out of LEGO that they would race against each to see whose design would travel the fastest.

Year 4 students engaged in a fun day of activities, displaying excellent teamwork and initiative resulting in the design of some really innovative robots.

Advertisement

Mr Clinton, Deputy Head Teacher, commented on how the students thoroughly enjoyed the day and this could clearly be seen in their excitement, enthusiasm and excellent robot designs.

RAF Gibraltar’s STEM Team will continue to maintain their outreach program with local schools and will be visiting the Bayside School in November for another set of fun activities.

Advertisement