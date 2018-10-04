Spotlight on World Dyslexia Awareness Week

This week is World Dyslexia Awareness Week and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group (GDSG) is running a bookmark competition to raise awareness.

In addition to the bookmark, the GDSG with support from the Education Department produced an A5 leaflet for every child in First and Middle schools on dyslexia. This will be handed out during the course of the week to all the children.

Stuart Byrne from the GDSG told the Chronicle that this year they wanted to focus on giving the information to children and raising their awareness. In doing so the group hoped it would make them better understand better their peers with dyslexia and that they would also show their parents the leaflet, thereby raising more awareness.

The closing date for the bookmark competition is October 12, entry forms are available at John Mackintosh Hall.

Mr Byrne said between 10-15 percent of Gibraltar’s population will have dyslexia. By raising awareness with children and their parents it is hoped that help will be given at a younger age.

For more information, call Mr Byrne on 5400 7924 or email stuart.byrne@dyslexia.gi and website www.dyslexia.gi

