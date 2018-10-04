Sir Joe Bossano at telecom conference

The Minister for Telecommunications Sir Joe Bossano is in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to participate in the 58th council meeting and annual ICT Forum of the Commonwealth Telecommunication Organisation.

The council meeting is a closed-door event limited to CTO members and its main policy-making body.

The ICT Forum is open to the industry from Commonwealth countries.

Sir Joe will form part of a discussion panel in the 1st session with Telecommunication Ministers from the Republic of Gambia, the Republic of South Africa, Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda.

He will chair the second session “Creating a favourable investment and development climate” with a panel of Ministers from Bermuda, Nigeria, Botswana and Sierra Leone.

He will also participate as panellist with representatives from Trinidad and Tobago in the seventh session that deals with Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies.

He will also chair the eighth session on General Data Protection Regulation in which the Minister from Jamaica will participate.

Finally, he has also been asked to be a panellist in the closing session “The Way Forward” with Ministers from the Republic of Gambia, the Republic of South Africa, Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda.

During the week Sir Joe has been invited to dinner by the British High Commission at his private residence.

