Sea Scouts hold annual raft race

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts held their annual Raft Race during this past weekend.

The weekend started off with the Friday evening meeting during which the scouts continued building up their rafts for Saturday’s race.

The rafts were built by the scouts themselves using pioneering poles lashed together onto pontoon floats.

After an evening of hard work it was time for a shower, a meal and a good night’s sleep at their headquarters at Waterport.

Advertisement

Saturday morning kicked off with a churros breakfast, followed by a variety of water activities including canoeing, sailing, rowing, and a swimming relay race.

Later on that morning the rafts were towed to a position just off the rowing clubs and on the signal left to row back to their headquarters.

The events ended with a selection of pizzas and the presentation of trophies.

Advertisement