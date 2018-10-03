Sancus Golf Day raises £17,000 for RICC

The annual Sancus Charity Golf day at Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort in September raised £17,000 for Gibraltar charity Research Into Childhood Cancer.

Corporate donations for the event totalled £15,410, a sum that was subsequently rolled up by a private donor to £17,000.

The winners, from TSN law firm, consisting of Charles Lavarello, Louis Triay, Guy Stagnetto and Matthew Oldham, played an excellent round despite fierce competition from the other 16 teams.

Steve O’Brien Sancus (Gibraltar) Managing Director played alongside Sancus Group CEO, Andrew Whelan, over from the company’s Head Office in Jersey, with their team finishing in fourth position.

RICC is a local charity whose principle aims are to help find a cure for childhood cancers and to minimise the harmful effects of treatment on patients.

Since its inception in 1989, RICC has consistently supported a small team of scientists based at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London who have been instrumental in the development of an immunology based treatment and cure.

Steve O’Brien, Managing Director, Sancus (Gibraltar) said: “Sancus is delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause.”

“To see this number of Gibraltar businesses and individuals come together to raise such a substantial sum for RICC speaks volumes about the generosity and togetherness of the community.”

Craig Sacarello, representing RICC, added: “I would like to thank Steve and his team at Sancus for the incredible effort in raising £17,000 in their recent golf day.”

“Without these types of contributions, our research teams would not have been able to produce the fabulous results that they have achieved and we would not be saving as many lives as are being saved at present. Thank you for your continuous support.”

