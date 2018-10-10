Sacramento attends Scottish National Party Conference

Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Housing and Equality, represented Gibraltar at the Scottish National Party (SNP) Conference on Monday.

On arriving at Glasgow the minister visited the Gibraltar stand and then held a meeting with Joanna Cherry QC MP the Home and Justice Minister.

The discussion focused on the implications of Brexit and future co-operation between Gibraltar and Scotland.

In the evening a well attended Gibraltar Reception, in the presence of three members of the Scottish cabinet as well as many MPs, MSPs and party members and diplomats, was hosted by Ms Sacramento.

The minister’s address was well received and focused on the right to self-determination and ensuring that Gibraltar does not lose out with Brexit.

Michael Russell, Scotland’s minister for Exiting the EU replied expressing support for Gibraltar and a desire for both governments to work together.

