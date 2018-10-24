Royal Gibraltar Police Survey 2018-19

The Gibraltar Police Authority will this week launch its annual survey to gauge the public’s satisfaction with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

This year the survey will run from October 24 to January 31, 2019.

The Gibraltar Police Authority, which is established under the Police Act 2006, is an independent body made up of 10 persons.

It is, among other things, entrusted with ensuring the high standards of integrity, probity and independence of policing in Gibraltar and it is also tasked with holding the Commissioner of Police to account on behalf of the community.

In these respects it falls on the Authority to draw up and publish an Annual Policing Plan for Gibraltar, setting out the targets and priorities.

In order to do so the Authority has for some years now instigated a public consultation.

In a statement the GPA said: “Following the success of last year’s survey the authority has again tasked an independent company, JVictor Marketing, to undertake the consultation on its behalf.”

In the first instance the survey will be available on-line and will be accessible through various points, including the GPA’s own webpage, as well as Facebook.

At a later date, as in past years, surveys will be posted at random to a selection of addresses and distributed to places of work.

Members of the GPA and staff will also hold face-to-face interviews, and be available at the Piazza, on dates to be announced.

Copies of the survey can also be requested from the GPA offices.

This year those who complete the survey can opt to be entered into a prize draw.

The prizes will include an iPad, EarPods and an iPod Touch.

The GPA explained that this will be arranged by the independent company we have contracted and will in no way affect the anonymous nature of the replies.

“As usual the Authority encourages the general public to participate in this important public consultation, which is a great help in enabling it to formulate its thinking.”

“Please dedicate a few minutes to fill in the questionnaire,” the GPA said.

The Authority added that all the results and comments received from the survey will be carefully looked at and analysed and will play an important role in enabling the preparation of the Annual Policing Plan for 2019 – 2020.

As is the usual practice the results of the survey will be published as soon as they have been finalised and analysed.

