RGP Commissioner highlights police investigation success

Royal Gibraltar Police Commissioner Ian McGrail yesterday presented certificates of commendation to 16 officers involved in securing a conviction of Dwayne Mor case at the Supreme Court.

Mor was recently jailed for 10 years having pleaded guilty to one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The certificates of commendation follows comments made by Chief Justice Anthony Dudley who publicly congratulated the RGP’s investigating team for “a thorough and very good investigation,” at the conclusion of a sentencing hearing.

The case consisted of complex and detailed probes across numerous strands of policing work including Crime Scene, forensic and investigative strategies and also involved the extradition from Spain of the main defendant to face justice.

Commissioner McGrail declared that in the past a case such as this would have been handled by a much smaller team, but that the exigencies of modern day policing required a great deal of coordination and concerted team work across police divisions to achieve a successful outcome.

He said: “Today policing methods have become far more sophisticated and investigative teams need to have the depth and breadth of professional skills to accomplish our policing objectives. This case has exemplified all that is good about the RG Police, our professional approach, enduring commitment and dedication.”

Mr McGrail further stated that few police organisations anywhere in the world can tackle such a diversity of crimes as the RG Police does, since the established tendency in UK and Europe, is for individual officers to go for highly specialized functions, whereas locally officers have the disposition and the training to positively engage in the full range of criminal cases, however protracted.

He added: “I am extremely proud of the excellent work carried out by my officers for the benefit of the community. It is encouraging for us when the court recognizes the effort that we put in to meet the challenges and requirements that we face in our line of duty.”

