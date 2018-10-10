RGP arrest ten following Guardia RHIB chase

Ten Spanish men remained in police custody last night having been arrested when they berthed three RHIBs just off Eastern Beach yesterday morning.

Events unfolded shortly before 11pm yesterday when the Guardia Civil gave chase to the men in the three ribs.

In a bid to evade capture they beached the RHIBs on the small beach at the east end of the runway and jumped ashore.

No illicit substances were found onboard the vessels.

Advertisement

But the men were arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police and were conveyed to New Mole House police station where they remained as this edition went to print.

The incident resulted in the outbound easyJet Gatwick flight being held while the situation was resolved. It departed the Rock 45 minutes later than its estimated time of departure.

Advertisement